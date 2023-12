Leno (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

This will be Leno's second consecutive absence after he missed last week's game against the Jets. Cornelius Lucas and Sam Cosmi made the starts at Washington's tackle spots last Sunday. The Commanders will also be without C Tyler Larsen (knee) for this one, while RT Andrew Wylie (elbow) is questionable.