The Chiefs placed Thuney (pectoral) on the active/PUP list Wednesday.

After getting injured during the divisional round of the playoffs last season, Thuney missed the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl for Kansas City. Head coach Andy Reid had previously said that Thuney is expected to be cleared to play in advance of the Chiefs' Week 1 game against Baltimore. He's eligible to be activated from the PUP list at any time this summer.