Thuney agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year extension with Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bears traded a 2026 fourth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for Thuney back in March, so he had been slated out the 2025 campaign on the final season of the five-year, $80 million contract he inked with the Chiefs in 2021. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Thuney's new two-year extension is worth a total of $35 million. He had been scheduled for a $16 million cap hit in 2025, but Thuney's extension should lower that figure. The 32-year-old left guard will work as a leader in Chicago's revamped offensive line, which also includes new interior starters Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson.