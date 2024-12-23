Smith-Schuster failed to reel in his only target during Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Smith-Schuster saw his snap count decline to 39 percent with the return of Hollywood Brown to the lineup Saturday, after having played over 50 percent of snaps in his prior four appearances. With Xavier Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins also available as starters in three-wide sets, Smith-Schuster's role on offense for Kansas City is now clearly a depth one, especially with Brown's involvement to be ramped up. He can safely be relegated to the waiver wire in the majority of fantasy formats heading into a road matchup against the Steelers on Wednesday.