Walker rushed 24 times for 117 yards and brought in six of 10 targets for 61 yards in the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday night.

Walker had a tall order in front of him in terms of matching his spectacular Chiefs debut against the Broncos on Monday night, but the offseason addition was able to make up for a lower rushing total by putting together a stellar showing as a receiver that included a clutch 22-yard reception on Kansas City's game-winning drive. Walker wasn't shabby on the ground by any stretch, either, and he's quickly amassed 290 rushing yards and his 60-yard touchdown in Week 1 as a runner while also offering plenty of value as a pass catcher with a 9-79-1 line on 16 targets. Walker's workhorse usage underscores how integral he is to the team's offensive plans, making him an elite option in all formats for a Week 3 road matchup against a highly beatable Dolphins defense next Sunday.