Walker (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Walker dealt with some swelling around his ankle last week due to some cleat issues, but the star running back is back in action Wednesday with 12 days to go before the Chiefs open their season at home against the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14. After splitting duties with Zach Charbonnet (knee) in Seattle, Walker is expected to operate as a three-down workhorse with Kansas City this season. Only fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson and 2025 seventh-rounder Brashard Smith round out the depth chart behind Walker.