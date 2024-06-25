Remigio took a substantial amount of first-team reps throughout OTAs and minicamp and looked impressive, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

He got a chance to handle increased reps due to first-round rookie Xavier Worthy (hamstring) being sidelined, and Teicher reports that Remigio made the most of those opportunities. Kansas City boasts a crowded but still unsettled wide receiver corps, so Remigio will have to find a way to stand out in training camp alongside all of Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross in order to make the roster. As Teicher notes, Remigio's abilities in the return game could improve his odds.