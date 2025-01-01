Mahomes won't start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Wednesday that Carson Wentz will draw the start in place of Mahomes, noting per Nate Taylor of The Athletic that resting his star QB with the Chiefs having clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed "wasn't a hard decision. I've been through it before. I'm not too worried. It gives the other guys an opportunity to grow." With Kansas City having earned a first-round bye, Mahomes' next game action is slated to occur in the divisional round of the upcoming NFL playoffs.
