Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rice was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate due to a hamstring injury.
Rice took full advantage of his 12 targets during Sunday's overtime win versus the Colts, turning them into eight catches for 141 yards and no touchdowns. He, along with fellow WR Xavier Worthy (ankle, LP on Monday), are tending to injuries afterward, but the pair will have two more opportunities to prove their respective levels of health in advance of Thursday's game at Dallas.
