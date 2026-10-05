Rice (hamstring) is believed to have sustained a "relatively minor" injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders and could be ready to play following the Chiefs' Week 5 bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rice was forced from Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, but it appears Kansas City's upcoming bye could help him avoid missing any further action. Fellow wideout Tyquan Thornton (ankle) is sidelined indefinitely with an injury he himself picked up in Sunday's contest, so the Chiefs are heading into the off week with plenty of uncertainty in the wideout room. Xavier Worthy should remain busy regardless who surrounds him, and Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen are next up -- at least for the time being -- to soak up leftover opportunities.