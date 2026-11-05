Rice (hamstring/knee) practiced without limitations Thursday.

Rice is off the injury report Thursday after kicking off Week 9 prep with a limited session Wednesday. The oft-injured wide receiver has been limited to five appearances this season, one of which he left before recording a catch, but he has 20 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns across the other four games. With Rice getting healthier, he could feast Sunday against a Jets defense that's allowing 30.7 points per game during an active three-game losing streak.