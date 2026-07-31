Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Easing back in

Rice (knee) is being eased back into the mix during training camp, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.

As Rice works his way back from an offseason knee procedure with a ramp-up period, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com relays that the wideout hasn't been logging reps in team drills. That context has enabled rookie fifth-rounder Cyrus Allen to open some eyes early on in training camp, but once Rice upgrades his practice participation level, he'll step back into a prominent role in a WR corps that also features fellow returnees Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.