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Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Easing back in

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rice (knee) is being eased back into the mix during training camp, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.

As Rice works his way back from an offseason knee procedure with a ramp-up period, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com relays that the wideout hasn't been logging reps in team drills. That context has enabled rookie fifth-rounder Cyrus Allen to open some eyes early on in training camp, but once Rice upgrades his practice participation level, he'll step back into a prominent role in a WR corps that also features fellow returnees Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

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