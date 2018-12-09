Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Tweaks hamstring

Ware (hamstring) carried 15 times for 75 yards and caught all five of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Ravens.

Ware did leave the game for a spell due to a shoulder issue, plus he tweaked his hamstring, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star relays via coach Andy Reid. As a result it will be worth tracking the running back's status as Thursday's game against the Chargers approaches. If Ware is hampered at all in the coming days, added backfield opportunities would be available for Damien Williams.