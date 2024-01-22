Kelce recorded five receptions on six targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bills.

Kelce snapped out of a significant slump in the wild-card round, and he took another step forward against the Bills. His strong rapport with Patrick Mahomes shone through, as he led the Chiefs in targets and accounted for two of the team's three touchdowns with catches of 22 and three yards. The performance was particularly well-timed, as it was Kelce's first time finding the end zone since Week 11 and his first multi-touchdown game of the season. He'll face a tough test in the AFC Championship Game against Baltimore, as the Ravens have allowed only three scores to opposing tight ends this season.