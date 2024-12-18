Edwards-Helaire is signing with the Saints on Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
It remains to be seen if Edwards-Helaire will be joining the active roster or going to the practice squad. Either way, the former Chiefs running back could contribute for the stretch run on a Saints team that could be without lead back Alvin Kamara (groin) against the Packers on Monday. Edwards-Helaire didn't appear in a game for the Chiefs during the 2024 season prior to being waived Dec. 16.
