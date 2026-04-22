Colts' DeForest Buckner: Could return during training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts are targeting a return to football activities during training camp in July for Buckner (neck), JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.
Following a one-game return in Week 16 versus the 49ers, Buckner underwent surgery to address a neck injury he sustained in Week 9 at Pittsburgh last season. Per general manager Chris Ballard, Buckner is now in a good spot, and there's hope he'll be able to practice when training camp starts up in Indianapolis this summer. If available, he projects to play a major role on the interior of the Colts' defensive line in 2026.
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