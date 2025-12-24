Buckner (neck) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Buckner was activated from injured reserve ahead of the Colts' MNF contest against the 49ers, when he logged five tackles (four solo) while playing 44 of 66 defensive snaps (66.7 percent). He'll likely have his practice reps limited to ensure he doesn't aggravate the neck injury that caused him to land on IR in early November. Friday's practice report will shed light on Buckner's chances of playing in Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Jaguars.