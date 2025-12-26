Buckner (neck) will be placed on season-ending injured reserve after aggravating a herniated disc in his neck during the Week 16 loss to the 49ers, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 31-year-old returned from a five-game absence in the Week 16 loss and recorded five total tackles across 44 defensive snaps. However, it now appears he aggravated his neck issue and will miss the remainder of the season. Across 10 appearances in 2025, Buckner tallied 47 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks. Grover Stewart and Neville Gallimore will likely operate as the Colts' top interior defensive linemen while Buckner is out.