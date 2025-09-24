Buckner did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury.

Buckner previously managed a back issue in late August that caused him to miss multiple practices, though it's unclear if his current injury is related. The veteran defensive lineman logged a season-low 51 percent of Indianapolis' defensive snaps Week 3 versus Tennessee, but it's not certain that his back was the reason for the reduced snap share. Regardless, Buckner will likely need to practice in some capacity this week in order to suit up against the Rams on Sunday.