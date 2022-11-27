Buckner (ribs/illness) logged a full practice session Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Pittsburgh, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Buckner sat out each of the Colts' first two practices this week, and an illness tag was added to his status Friday. Six different Indianapolis players are listed with an illness on Saturday's final injury report, so a bug may be going around the team. Since Buckner was able to practice in full Saturday, there appears to be a good chance that he'll be able to play on Monday Night Football against the Steelers.