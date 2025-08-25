default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Coach Shane Steichen expects Downs (hamstring) to return to practice by next week, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Downs has been dealing with a hamstring issue since Aug. 14, but it appears as though he's not too far away from returning to practice. With that in mind, the wideout is trending toward being ready for Week 1 action, in the absence of any setbacks.

More News