Downs caught two of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 41-23 loss to the Ravens.

Downs' four targets tied Jonathan Taylor for fourth on the team behind Alec Pierce (six), Keenan Allen (six) and Tyler Warren (five), but it was notable that Downs led the team with 32 routes on Daniel Jones' 34 dropbacks. He was in the slot 78.8 percent of the time, and his 93.8 percent route participation suggests Downs is an every-down wideout this season after playing behind both Michael Pittman and Pierce in previous seasons. Downs should have better days moving forward and gets a Week 2 date with the Chiefs next Sunday.