Downs brought in four of five targets for 59 yards in the Chiefs' 34-7 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Playing in his second game as a member of the Chiefs, Downs posted four receptions for the second consecutive contest and upped his receiving yardage total by six over that of his team debut. Downs' quick chemistry with Patrick Mahomes is certainly noteworthy and makes an already impressive air attack all the more effective heading into Thursday night's Thanksgiving road showdown against the Bills.