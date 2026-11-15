Downs secured four of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown, fumbled once but recovered and returned three punts for 10 yards in the Chiefs' 35-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Making his Chiefs debut following three days of practice after arriving via trade from the Colts on Tuesday, Downs looked right at home in the Patrick Mahomes-led offense. The young veteran fully capitalized on the upgrade he saw at quarterback, finishing third in receptions, receiving yards and targets right out of the gate and adding his second touchdown of the season on a difficult 18-yard catch just before halftime. Downs' immediate chemistry with Mahomes is highly welcome news for fantasy managers, and he'll aim to carry the momentum over into a favorable Week 11 home matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.