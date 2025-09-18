Colts' Josh Downs: Logs full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Downs (ankle) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Downs sat out Wednesday's practice but his return to a full session a day later sets the stage for the wideout to be available this weekend against the Titans. After seeing just three targets in Week 1, Downs logged a 6/51/0 stat line on eight targets in this past Sunday's 29-28 win over the Broncos. On most weeks, the 2023 third-rounder should see enough volume to be worthy of consideration in PPR formats, but with fellow WRs Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, as well as TE Tyler Warren (toe) also in the pass-catching mix, Downs has some notable competition for the attention of QB Daniel Jones.
