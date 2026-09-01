Downs (calf) was spotted on the field participating in Tuesday's practice, Jake Arthur of Roundtable.io reports.

Downs missed some practice time last week with what he termed as a "very minor" calf injury, and his presence on the field Tuesday seemingly supports that notion. The Colts will release their first Week 1 injury report Sept. 9, and if his activity Tuesday is any indication, Downs looks poised to be listed as a full practice participant or off the report entirely as the team prepares for its season-opening game against the Ravens.