Pittman said that he will undergo tests on his back Monday before a determination is made regarding whether he'll require offseason surgery, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Though he missed just one game all season, Pittman disclosed Monday that he's been feeling pain in his back since the Colts held joint practices with the Cardinals in training camp. He first showed up on the Colts' injury report with a back issue in Week 3, when a scan revealed he was dealing with a small fracture. Pittman continued to play through the injury even though doctors informed him that his condition would likely worsen, though the wideout's upcoming tests will decide whether he's able to make a full recovery through extended rest and rehab, or if surgery will be necessary. Playing at less-than-full health in addition to lackluster quarterback play from Anthony Richardson (back) and Joe Flacco contributed to a down season for Pittman, whose 69-808-3 line on 111 targets represented a big step back from his career-best 2023 campaign (109-1,152-4 on 156 targets over 16 games).