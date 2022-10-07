Pittman secured five of eight targets for 59 yards in the Colts' 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Pittman checked in second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Alec Pierce in the low-scoring win. The standout third-year wideout's numbers represented somewhat of a resurgence after he'd generated a season-low 3-31 line in Week 4 against the Titans, but fantasy managers will be looking for more of a return to the 8.5 receptions and 96.5 yards Pittman averaged over the first two games when he next takes the field versus the Jaguars at home a week from Sunday.