Mallory started at tight end and had two receptions for 29 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Mallory was a surprise starter since he's been inactive most weeks. He led the Indy tight ends in routes run (21 routes to Kylen Granson's 16 and Mo Alie-Cox's 13) though he was third in snaps played on offense (27 snaps to 34 for Alie-Cox and 31 for Granson). No tight end in Indianapolis has much fantasy value given how rarely they are utilized in the passing offense and how the targets are split three ways, but it's worth monitoring whether Mallory's increased usage is a trend.