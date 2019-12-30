Play

Pascal signed a one-year contract extension with the Colts on Monday.

Pascal was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent in March, but his extension ensures he'll remain in the fold for Indianapolis through the 2020 season. The 25-year-old took advantage of a number of injuries to the Colts' pass catchers to lead the team in receiving yards (607) while reaching the end zone five times.

