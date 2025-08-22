New York released Pascal on Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Pascal inked a one-year contract with the Giants back in March, but he won't make the team's initial 53-man roster. The veteran wideout is an experienced depth option, having suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Cardinals last season, though he wasn't targeted. That gives him a solid chance to resurface in a reserve role at some point this season, whether in New York or with another club.