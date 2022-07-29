Robinson likely will get short-yardage carries this season, and he's already getting extra work in practice while Antonio Gibson recovers from a hamstring injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Standig suggests the Commanders want Gibson to get more touches in space and fewer between the tackles, perhaps relying on his excellent athleticism more and his questionable vision less. Robinson could take some of that work off Gibson's plate, with the rookie third-round pick potentially forming a timeshare with J.D. McKissic in the event Gibson's injury woes stretch into the regular season. Robinson reportedly got most of the first-team backfield snaps through the first couple days of training camp.