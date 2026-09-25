Robinson rushed 10 times for 50 yards and a touchdown and returned two kickoffs for 54 yards in the Falcons' 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Robinson's backfield mate Bijan Robinson and No. 1 receiver Drake London stole the show Thursday while accruing 194 yards apiece, but Brian had his own moment in the spotlight when he capped off a 10-play, 92-yard drive in the third quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run. Brian Robinson now has back-to-back games with double-digit carries and has at least 50 rushing yards in each, keeping him somewhat relevant in very deep formats heading into a Week 4 road matchup against the Saints on Monday, Oct. 5.