Robinson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Listed as a limited participant for Atlanta's walk-through session Monday, Robinson was able to take every rep during Tuesday's session to clear up any concern about his availability heading into Thursday's game at Green Bay. While working in a backup role behind Bijan Robinson for the Falcons' first two games, Brian Robinson has carried 20 times for 82 yards and has recorded two receptions for 16 yards.