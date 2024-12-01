Robinson rushed 16 times for 103 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for six yards in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Titans.

Robinson quickly showed that he's over the ankle injury he sustained in the Week 12 loss to Dallas, opening the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run on the game's first possession. That hot start helped Robinson post his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season and first since Week 4. With Austin Ekeler (concussion) on IR, Robinson should continue to handle heavy workloads as the clear lead back after Washington's Week 14 bye.