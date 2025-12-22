Commanders' Colson Yankoff: Estimated as full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankoff (ankle) was estimated as a full participant on Monday's practice report.
Yankoff missed Saturday night's loss to the Eagles but appears to be ready to return to the lineup following a one-game absence. Yankoff has a total of two catches for 18 yards on three targets across 12 appearances this season. He carries extremely minimal fantasy value.
More News
-
Commanders' Colson Yankoff: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Commanders' Colson Yankoff: Doesn't practice to begin week•
-
Commanders' Colson Yankoff: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Commanders' Colson Yankoff: Cleared to play Week 10•
-
Commanders' Colson Yankoff: Out for Week 9•
-
Commanders' Colson Yankoff: Out for Monday•