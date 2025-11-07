default-cbs-image
Yankoff (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

A hamstring injury prevented Yankoff from playing in the Commanders' last two games, but he's been cleared to return Sunday after logging a full practice Friday. He's mostly served on special teams this season, but his return bolsters the Commanders' depth at tight end behind Zach Ertz, John Bates and Ben Sinnott.

