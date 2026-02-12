Yankoff caught two of three targets for 18 yards across 14 games in 2025.

The UCLA product logged just 107 total snaps (101 on special teams and six on offense) across six regular-season games during his rookie campaign in 2024. However, he played a much larger role in his second season, logging 246 special-teams snaps and 107 offensive snaps. Despite the increased playing time, Yankoff was targeted just three times and operated in a depth role within Washington's tight end room. Under contract through 2026, the 25-year-old is expected to compete for a larger offensive role this offseason.