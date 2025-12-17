Yankoff (ankle) did not practice Tuesday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Yankoff hurt his ankle Sunday against the Giants and apparently remains bothered by the issue. He'll almost certainly need to practice in some capacity by Thursday to have a chance of suiting up Saturday against Philadelphia. The Commanders are already shorthanded at tight end with Zach Ertz (knee) done for the season, so John Bates and Ben Sinnott are currently the team's only healthy players at the position.