Wise did not practice Wednesday and is nursing a high-ankle sprain, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Wise's injury isn't considered serious, but it puts his status for Week 3 versus the Eagles in real jeopardy. Rookie second-round pick Phidarian Mathis (knee) is already out for what looks like the entire season, so Efe Obada could slot into a significant role as long as Wise remains sidelined.
