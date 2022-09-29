Wise (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
It's an encouraging sign for Wise, who practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and was ultimately sidelined Sunday against the Eagles with a high-ankle sprain. With the 285-pounder's return as a full participant Thursday, he'll likely continue serving as a rotational piece for Washington's defensive line Sunday against the Cowboys.
