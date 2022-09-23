Wise (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest agains the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Wise suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team's Week 2 loss to the Lions and will miss at least one additional week. Rookie second-round pick Phidarian Mathis (knee) is already out for what looks like the entire season, so Efe Obada is in line for increased snaps moving forward.