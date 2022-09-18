Wise (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Wise appears to have suffered unspecified ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's game, thus leaving his availability for Washington's Week 3 contest against Philadelphia up in the air. The veteran was set to step up into a more prominent role at defensive tackle with rookie Phidarian Mathis (knee) likely to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign while on injured reserve.