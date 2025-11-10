Commanders' Daron Payne: Appealing one-game ban
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payne will appeal his one-game suspension, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Payne was hit with a one-game suspension after he threw a punch at Amon-Ra St. Brown during Washington's blowout loss to the Lions on Sunday. Payne was ejected from the contest and will not be permitted to travel with the team to Madrid, Spain for Sunday's game against the Dolphins unless he wins his appeal.
More News
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Suspended one game•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Good to go against Kansas City•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Uncertain to suit up Monday•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Assuming leadership role at OTAs•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Posts 4.0 sacks in 2024 season•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Not playing against Philadelphia•