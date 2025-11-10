default-cbs-image
Payne will appeal his one-game suspension, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Payne was hit with a one-game suspension after he threw a punch at Amon-Ra St. Brown during Washington's blowout loss to the Lions on Sunday. Payne was ejected from the contest and will not be permitted to travel with the team to Madrid, Spain for Sunday's game against the Dolphins unless he wins his appeal.

