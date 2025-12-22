default-cbs-image
Payne (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

The Commanders held a walkthrough Monday after losing to the Eagles on Saturday. The veteran defensive lineman hasn't missed a game to injury since the 2019 campaign. Through 14 contests this season, Payne has recorded 42 tackles (17 solo), including 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.

