Commanders' Daron Payne: Estimated as DNP on Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payne (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.
The Commanders held a walkthrough Monday after losing to the Eagles on Saturday. The veteran defensive lineman hasn't missed a game to injury since the 2019 campaign. Through 14 contests this season, Payne has recorded 42 tackles (17 solo), including 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.
