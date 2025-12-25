Commanders' Daron Payne: Won't play vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payne (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Payne was held out of all three practice sessions during Week 17 prep due to a back issue. The veteran defensive tackle will be sidelined Christmas Day, so Sheldon Day and Jer'Zhan Newton are the top candidates to start alongside Javon Kinlaw in Payne's absence. With the Commanders eliminated from playoff contention, Payne's last opportunity to play this season is Week 18 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Estimated as DNP on Monday•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Suspension lifted•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Suspension upheld on appeal•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Appealing one-game ban•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Suspended one game•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Good to go against Kansas City•