Payne (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Payne was held out of all three practice sessions during Week 17 prep due to a back issue. The veteran defensive tackle will be sidelined Christmas Day, so Sheldon Day and Jer'Zhan Newton are the top candidates to start alongside Javon Kinlaw in Payne's absence. With the Commanders eliminated from playoff contention, Payne's last opportunity to play this season is Week 18 against the Eagles.