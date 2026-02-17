Payne recorded 46 total tackles (20 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed and a forced fumble over 15 games during the 2025 regular season.

Payne maintained his consistent level of production in his eighth campaign in Washington, securing at least 3.0 sacks for the sixth straight year and seventh time overall. The defensive lineman had appeared in every regular-season contest with the team in each of the last five years, but he was forced to miss two games in 2025, one due to a suspension and the other as a result of a back injury. Payne will enter the 2026 campaign in the final year of his four-year, $90 million contract with the Commanders.