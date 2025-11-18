Commanders' Daron Payne: Suspension lifted
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The NFL lifted Payne's one-game suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Payne was unsuccessful in his appeal of a one-game suspension stemming from his actions during the Commanders' Week 10 loss against the Lions, when he punched Amon-Ra St. Brown. Payne sat out of Sunday's overtime loss to the Dolphins, and with the Commanders on a bye Week 12, his next opportunity to play is Week 13 against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 30.
