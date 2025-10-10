default-cbs-image
Samuel (heel) is listed as a limited participant on Friday's practice report.

The Commanders didn't actually practice Friday but estimate that Samuel would've participated if they had. He played through the same injury last week, catching eight of 11 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in a game where no other Commander got more than two targets. Samuel likely will play again Monday against the Bears.

