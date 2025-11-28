Jackson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The USC product will not make his 2025 debut Sunday and will remain on the injured reserve list through Week 13. Jackson's last in-game action came with the 49ers in 2023, recording seven total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defensed over just eight regular-season games. Once fully healthy, he'll likely operate as one of Washington's top reserve defensive ends.